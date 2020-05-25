Estrella Warbirds Museum to reopen May 28

–The Estrella Warbirds Museum will reopen to the public on May 28, 2020. The museum temporarily suspended operations on March 16, 2020 out of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. After closely monitoring the evolving state of the coronavirus, and implementation of safeguards to protect visitors, staff, and the community, it was determined that the museum could safely be reopened.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aviation history. Visitors are often amazed at the collection of military aircraft, vehicles, and displays as they walk through the museum grounds and exhibits. They look in awe at the size of the F-14 Tomcat, can sit in the cockpit of an F-4 Phantom, fly an FA- 18 flight simulator, and try to figure out what a drone the size of a Volkswagen Beetle was used for by the U.S. Navy.

The Museum will be open on its original schedule, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California. Anyone with questions can go to the museum website at www.ewarbirds.org, visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ewarbirds, or call the museum at 805 238-9317.

