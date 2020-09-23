Estrella Warbirds Museum’s Fall Swap Meet happening Oct. 3

–The Estrella Warbirds Museum Fall Swap Meet will occur on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. The event is oriented toward vintage auto, truck, and hot rod parts, but also includes motorcycle, tractor, hit-and-miss engine, airplane, and boat parts. Also for sale will be classic cars, military vehicles, tractors, a jet-ski, and power lawn maintenance equipment, such as mowers, chippers, rototillers, and chainsaws. If you are looking for a deal on an appliance, ceiling fan, shop tools, and equipment, or other home items, look for them at the Fall Swap Meet. Sorry, no clothes. A $5 donation gets you into the swap meet (children 6 and under are free), and all museum displays and exhibits will be open at 10 a.m. to buyers at no additional charge.

Do you have too much stuff in your garage, barn, or hangar? Sell it at the Fall Swap Meet. You can rent a 15’X20’ space for $35, or $30 per space if you rent two or more.

Special COVID-19 procedures will be followed to protect the public, sellers, volunteers, and staff. Please be sure to bring a mask and courteously practice social distancing. Additionally, dogs, bicycles, and skateboards are prohibited for safety reasons.

For complete information about the swap meet, including how to register as a seller, visit www.ewarbirds.org, click on the events tab, and select Paso Robles Swap Meet, or call the Swap Meet Manager at (831) 238-1278. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Estrella Warbirds Museum, a Sec. 501 C (3) non-profit organization.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for special Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, call (805) 238-9317 or visit www.ewarbirds.org.

