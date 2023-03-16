Evacuation warnings lifted, Red Cross shelters closed

New storm may hit the state next week

– Evacuation orders for the following areas have been lifted as of Wednesday morning: Navajo Ave, Paso Robles Street, north Spring Street, and North River Road.

The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter has closed the two shelters that were opened on Monday evening for storm evacuees in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties after local evacuation orders and warnings were lifted.

Residents who have been affected by the storm can still receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Although the latest atmospheric river is expected to move away from California after today, a new storm system may hit the state next week, according to weather forecasts.

The Red Cross is still coordinating with emergency officials to respond to the storm’s impacts as needed. The organization encourages the community to take the time to be prepared for future emergencies and gather essential supplies now.

Roads update

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 21.32 feet as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 89% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 52% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

It's great to see San Luis Obispo County looking so green, and it's indeed fitting that this is happening right before Saint Patrick's Day. Enjoy the dry weather for the rest of this week, as most of next week looks rather wet. I wouldn't be surprised to see Lake Lopez spill by… https://t.co/BsjX7o65yq pic.twitter.com/TBeEJEx2ul — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 15, 2023

