Paso Robles News|Thursday, March 16, 2023
Evacuation warnings lifted, Red Cross shelters closed 

Posted: 6:48 am, March 16, 2023 by News Staff
Flooding in Paso Robles this winter.

Flooding in Paso Robles this winter.

New storm may hit the state next week

– Evacuation orders for the following areas have been lifted as of Wednesday morning: Navajo Ave, Paso Robles Street, north Spring Street, and North River Road.

The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter has closed the two shelters that were opened on Monday evening for storm evacuees in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties after local evacuation orders and warnings were lifted.

Residents who have been affected by the storm can still receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Although the latest atmospheric river is expected to move away from California after today, a new storm system may hit the state next week, according to weather forecasts.

The Red Cross is still coordinating with emergency officials to respond to the storm’s impacts as needed. The organization encourages the community to take the time to be prepared for future emergencies and gather essential supplies now.

weather forecast paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 21.32 feet as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 89% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 52% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.