Evacuation warning issued for low-lying Paso Robles neighborhoods

Residents close to the river in the lower Navajo Avenue area and south Paso Robles Street should begin preparing to evacuate now

– The City of Paso Robles has issued an evacuation warning for certain neighborhoods and businesses due to rapidly rising water levels within the Salinas River.

Residents close to the river in the lower Navajo Avenue area and south Paso Robles Street should begin preparing to evacuate now, as the rain is forecasted to continue for the next 12 hours. Paso Robles Emergency Services staff is contacting residents of the following streets to alert them of the need to begin preparing for evacuation:

70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

If evacuations are necessary, an evacuation order will be issued and an evacuation shelter will be established. Residents with questions about the evacuation warning can call (805) 227-7236.

Due to rapidly rising river levels, city staff is preparing to close the 13th Street bridge as soon as this afternoon. Motorists should prepare to use alternate routes. The Niblick bridge and 24th Street bridge remain open.

River Road remains closed from Navajo to 13th and from Union Road to River Oaks Drive.

