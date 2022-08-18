Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 18, 2022
Evening with Vineyard Jazz coming to Seven Angels Cellars 

Posted: 6:36 am, August 18, 2022

vineyard jazzVineyard Jazz is a seventeen-piece jazz/swing band composed of Central Coast musicians

– 7 Angels Cellars will be presenting an evening of jazz benefitting The Alzheimer’s Association of SLO this Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will enjoy wine, food, music, and dancing to the tunes of Vineyard Jazz, a seventeen-piece jazz/swing band composed of professional Central Coast studio musicians.

There will be wine by the glass or bottle as well as food available by Choco’s Mexcian Grill Food Truck.

Space is limited. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase a ticket to the event click here: https://bit.ly/3Ads9Ll or email stephanie@sevenangelscellars.com.

 

