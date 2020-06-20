Event center to offer special ‘fair food,’ drive-in movies

–The Paso Robles Event Center is offering the chance for you to get your Fair Food Fix for 2020, as well as have a little old-fashioned fun.

Fair food fix

Select Fair vendors will be offering food to-go, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 4– 7 p.m. Classic fair-type offerings like corn dogs and funnel cakes, as well as to-go beverages, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the south end of the Paso Robles Event Center. Park in the Pioneer Lot on 21st Street, walk onto the Fairgrounds, and pick up your food to-go. Guests could also sit and eat on a picnic blanket or picnic table.

Wheels and reels

The carnival lot will be turned into a drive-in movie theater, with the ability to host up to 150 cars/trucks. Spaces will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with autos being allowed to line up at the gate starting at 6:30 pm. The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. Classic Fair-type offerings like corn dogs and funnel cakes will be available for purchase. Cost is $20 per vehicle (cash only). Please check www.MidStateFair.com or the fair’s social media for specific movies and more information.

Safety

The Paso Robles Event Center will be following all State and County safety guidelines, including but not limited to: extra cleaning of restrooms, additional hand sanitizing stations and complete cleaning of benches and tables between each use. Guests are asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks when possible and wash their hands frequently.

