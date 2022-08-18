Event center to present ‘Tour Buzz Festival’ Oct. 21-22

Overnight camping festival to feature music, dancing, activities

– The Paso Robles Event Center will present the first-ever “Tour Buzz Festival” featuring the Smokin’ Armadillos taking place October 21-22, 2022. The two-day, two-night, overnight camping festival will feature live music, dancing, food, drinks, and activities like corn hole, horseshoes, a VIP wine tasting, and art.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at www.PasoRoblesEventCenter.com. Two-day festival tickets are $75/person while Smokin’ Armadillos concert tickets start at $35. Camping sites will be located in the carnival area at the Paso Robles Event Center and can be purchased starting this Friday as well.

The musical lineup will include a Friday night concert with the Josh Day Band, followed by a barn dance. Then on Saturday, an afternoon concert with Doc Oliver & Stephen Styles, then an evening concert with the Smokin’ Armadillos, in the Main Grandstand Arena, followed by another barn dance.

From their start in 1992, to their farewell show in 2005, the Smokin’ Armadillos were one of the pioneers of independent artists in country music, selling over 200,000 copies of their independent EP, “Out of the Burrow,” before signing with MCG Curb Records in 1994. The band is best known for the line-dance phenomenon “I’m A Cowboy”, the emotional “Red Rock,” and more recently, “The Other California.”

