Event today supports search efforts by Kyle Doan’s family 

Posted: 7:26 am, June 10, 2023 by News Staff
kyle doan

Kyle Doan has been missing since January when storm waters washed him downstream.

Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Robert Hall Winery in Paso Robles

– Community members are invited to participate in a special fundraising event today to provide support for the family of 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

The 805 Loves Kyle fundraiser will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robert Hall Winery, located at 3443 Mill Road in Paso Robles. Attendees can expect a gathering of more than 60 artisan vendors, live music, local food trucks, a silent auction, and other engaging activities.

Kyle Doan’s family has been searching for their son since he was carried away by floodwaters close to San Miguel on January 9.

Click here for more information about the event. 

 

 

Comments

