‘Evicted’ by Matthew Desmond Library’s new ‘Book to Action’ title 

Posted: 10:11 am, June 25, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles City Library will present a month-long series of classes and events in August designed to engage community members in the discussion on housing insecurity. Beginning July 15, copies of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book, Evicted, by Matthew Desmond, will be provided free of charge to library users, while supplies last. Evicted explores the issues surrounding housing insecurity and is the point of departure for a series of classes and events in August focusing on the issues.

According to the Urban Institute, housing insecurity is “a growing problem with implications for people’s education, health, and well-being.” It can take a number of forms including residential instability, overcrowding, or living in substandard housing. These stresses can cause a lack of access to critical amenities such as transportation, jobs, and quality schools.

Funded in part by the California Center for the Book, the Book to Action series explores important topics through reading, discussion, and action. California Center for the Book is a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com.

At this time, the library remains closed but staff is on-site to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Friday, 10-7 and Saturday, 10-4 at (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com. Curbside delivery is also available. Visit www.prcity.com/library or the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.



