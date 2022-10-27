Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home

– The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”

A lifelong horsewoman, Iddings has had Button, a quarter horse type mare for 12 years and Huck, a thoroughbred gelding, for 11 years. Both are rescued horses. “I got Button in 2010 as a companion for my senior thoroughbred mare. Huck joined us in 2011.” Both horses are around 20 years old and healthy. Huck is missing his upper molars but does well on pellets, alfalfa and grassy hay. “Huck eats the alfalfa leaves then Button comes over and finishes off the stems,” said Iddings.

“My friend who owned this property bought a new ranch in San Miguel and offered me the opportunity to rent her Paso Robles property in 2011. She died unexpectedly in 2021 and everything has been in probate since.

“The world isn’t safe for senior horses without homes. All I want is for Huck and Button to live out the rest of their lives in safety.” Iddings, a senior citizen herself, is checking out equine sanctuaries, but they are full and the chances are slim of placing the horses any time soon. Iddings is preparing to move and hoping to be able to buy a home as soon as possible, but in the meantime, Huck and Button have an immediate need for a new family.

Button

“Button was found abandoned and starving in Sacramento. The woman who gave her to me nursed her back to health. She is not rideable due to a windswept hip and mild arthritis. She’s smart, affectionate, and an easy keeper.”

Huckleberry

“Huck is a big, kind, smart boy with lots of heart, but has some trust issues from past mishandling. Huck came to me from a young girl with whom he had bonded, but his history was just too much for both of them. So, he’s safe and happy here.”

“I want them safe,” says Iddings. “New homes will be thoroughly checked.” For more information or to offer Huck and Button a home, email Jackie Iddings at jackie@jackieiddings.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media