Ex-fire chief claims sexual harassment concerns led to wrongful firing

– Former Cambria Fire Chief Justin Vincent, seeks reinstatement and compensation, alleging unfair termination in a lawsuit filed on Jan. 26 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The 40-page complaint calls for a jury trial and contends that the termination resulted from retaliation, racism, sexual harassment, violations of government and labor codes, and a lack of due process, among other charges.

The complaint names the CSD, General Manager Matthew McElhenie and Administrative Assistant Haley Dodson, as well as 10 unidentified does, as defendants. The legal action includes accusations against the CSD, its general manager, and administrative assistant, as well as unnamed individuals.

