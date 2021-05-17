Excavate dinosaur bones during June’s ‘Try It! Tuesday’ with the library

–The popular children’s library program Try It! Tuesdays has been revamped for the summer with “Grab & Go” kits! Stop by the library to pick up a kit containing everything you will need to participate, then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to try it with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Kits are available a week before the program, while supplies last.

Become a paleontologist this June! Starting Wednesday, June 16, pick up a Dinosaur Excavation Kit, then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, June 22, 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to carefully extract some dinosaur bones from hard clay removed from a recent dig site.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is presented by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

