Excessive heat warning for North County will be in effect this weekend



–An excessive heat warning will go in effect from 11 a.m. on Friday morning until 9 p.m. on Monday. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 111 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

They advise that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

