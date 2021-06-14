Excessive heat warning for North County in effect this week

Heatwave could bring temperatures as high as 107 to Paso Robles this week

–Weather Underground is predicting triple-digit temperatures for Paso Robles this week. Monday’s expected high is 92-degrees, Tuesday’s is 96-degrees and by Wednesday, Paso Robles could see a high of 107-degrees. Click here for a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening, issued by the National Weather Service. The heat watch includes the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, Cuyama Valley, the San Luis Obispo County mountains, and the cities of Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain.

The NWS is warning of dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to 108 degrees possible in some areas of the county. They warn that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS encourages residents to be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Santa Barbara County mountains and the South Coast, according to the Office of Emergency Management office in Santa Barbara County.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur shortly, starting Monday at 6 p.m. lasting until Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds are expected throughout Santa Barbara County through Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Winds will peak in the evening and early morning hours. Avoid hazardous activities that may cause sparks or start a wildfire. For more information visit https://t.co/NxvGHwFvKd. — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) June 11, 2021

Advertisement