Excessive heat warning in effect, cooling trend in forecast 

Heat warning remains in effect through Monday night

– A heat warning remains in effect for Paso Robles through Monday at 8 p.m. following a sweltering weekend with high temperatures that hit over 110 in some parts of North County, according to weather reports.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 are expected in some parts of the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys today. Weather Underground is forecasting a high of 95 today for Paso Robles, followed by a cooling trend back into the 80s starting Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat related illnesses for anyone, especially sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

The public is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember that heat stroke is an emergency: Call 911 in the event of heat stroke.

