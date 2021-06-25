Excessive heat warning in effect for North County

Temperatures of up to 110 are possible

–The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for parts of the state which goes into effect Sunday at 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 9 p.m.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 are possible in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, including North County communities, as well as Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, and the Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range and Antelope Valley.

The NWS warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. They advise that the public be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Underground is predicting a high temperature of 92-degrees on Friday, 103 on Saturday, 107 on Sunday, and 104 on Monday.

To view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground, click here.

