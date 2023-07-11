Exhibit featuring three local artists opens at Odyssey World Café

Exhibit will run at until the end of August

– A new art exhibit showcasing the works of three Paso Robles Art Association artists has opened at Odyssey World Café in Paso Robles. The exhibit features the works of local photographer Deb Hofstetter, as well as painters Gisele Thompson and Margrete Koreska.

“This is really an exceptional exhibit,” said Anna Rodriguez, who owns and operates Odyssey World with her husband Carmelo. The exhibit will run at Odyssey Café until the end of August. All pieces are available for purchase.

For more information about the Paso Robles Art Association, visit https://www.pasoroblesartassociation.org/.

