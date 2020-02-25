Exhibit of self-portraits by SLO County students opens at museum March 6

The Art of Communicating: ‘Me is We’ seeks to teach high-school seniors about self-expression and artistic values

–A new juried competition featuring self-portraits by San Luis Obispo County high school juniors and seniors is coming to the Central Coast. Hosted by the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA), this exhibition, titled Me is We, offers an opportunity for students to explore and reflect how they see themselves and their classmates in today’s ever-expanding audiovisual world.

Organized by Jeffrey Bacon, a Central Coast local who spent three decades working in entertainment marketing, this competition seeks to make students more aware of the artistic values, image quality, creator’s rights, impact, and visual options possible. Students are challenged to improve the art of communicating by being introduced to trade standards and the professional expertise of a panel of judges. Final award winners will be selected by artist/animator Peter Hannan, the creator of Nickelodeon’s series “CatDog.”

SLOMA will be hosting an ARTalk with Peter Hannan on Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m., followed by an opening reception for the artists from 6 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Art After Dark. Both events are free and open to the public.

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, dedicated to the education, presentation, and preservation of the visual arts of California’s Central Coast, is located at 1010 Broad Street, on the west end of Mission Plaza. Hours are 11 AM–5 PM. Closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info, visit SLOMA.org.

