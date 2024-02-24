Exhibition to showcase student political, environmental, social statements

Exhibition will be held March 1 through April 28

– Studios on the Park will feature an inspiring art exhibition, in honor of Lonnie Hood, that showcases a collection of artworks about political, environmental, and social issues by local middle school and high school students. The show, called “I Have Something To Say” will be held from March 1 to April 28 in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park in Paso Robles.

This exhibition brings together the voices of young artists, offering a unique perspective on the pressing social, political, and environmental challenges that shape our world. The hope is that the exhibition will provoke thought, encourage constructive conversation, challenge perceptions, and inspire a brighter future. The show was curated by Jordan Hockett, Operations Manager and Curator of Studios on the Park. The public is invited to the opening on March 2, with another reception on April 6, both from 6-9 p.m.

“I Have Something To Say” can be seen Sundays through Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions on March 2 and April 6 from 6-9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, go to: https://studiosonthepark.org/events/i-have-something-to-say/

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

