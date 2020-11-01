Expanded Amtrak interline bus service to be re-instated

–Effective Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, AmericanStar will reinstate an expanded Amtrak Rt 21 interline bus service.

With daily roundtrip service from LA Union Station to San Jose Amtrak M-F and Oakland Amtrak SSH with no requirement that passenger’s travel must include a train connection, AMTRAK can now sell Rt 21 as bus-only all the way.

Travelers now have the opportunity to depart from San Diego, transfer at LA Union Station and travel along the Hwy 101 corridor to the Bay Area. Rt 21 will be the first bus northbound in the early a.m. hours from LA Union Station and the last southbound bus departing from San Jose Amtrak each afternoon serving the entire Hwy 101 corridor.

With northbound and southbound stops at UCLA, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, UCSB, Santa Maria, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly, Paso Robles, King City, Salinas,

San Jose and Oakland. From San Jose they can continue on Caltrain’s or BART. Also, transfers are available at Grover Beach to Lemoore, Hanford and Fresno on Rt 18.

From this new Rt 21 service other connections are available at LA Union Station to points along the way to San Diego. From San Jose or Oakland passengers can board a train to Sacramento with additional bus service available to Reno.

Passengers to and from the San Ysidro border can utilize the San Diego Trolley directly to the San Diego Amtrak Station and board the Amtrak bus to LA Union Station. From LA Union Station travelers can take this new Rt 21 service and travel to points all along the Hwy 101 corridor on the way to San Jose or Oakland.

Travelers can make their Rt 21 and Rt 18 reservations at Amtrak.com, Greyhound.com or AmericanStartours.com.

Share this post!

email

Related