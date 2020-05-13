Expansive eBook library now available to everyone in California

–Enki, one of the Paso Robles City Library’s digital resources, has created the Enki California Digital Library, a special collection specifically for California residents during this shelter-at-home period.

Using geolocation to provide immediate access to anyone physically located in the state, the library includes over 5,300 simultaneous-use eBooks from leading publishers as well as the Indie Author Project Select collection, which features over 400 award-winning indie-published eBooks. No library card is required for this special collection and there is no waiting.

According to Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, “enki is the ‘go-to’ eMaterials site for all kinds of ‘how to’ and ‘DIY’ eBooks—crafts, cooking, gardening, home repair, and test books.”

Paso Robles Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the library’s eLibrary and make use of all the digital resources. For those without a current library account wishing to access digital resources requiring a card, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 805-237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

