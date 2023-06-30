Paso Robles News|Friday, June 30, 2023
Experience the magic of Shawn McMasters at the library 

Posted: 6:26 am, June 30, 2023 by News Staff
magician Shawn McMasters

Free show coming to the Paso Robles City Library July 5

– Paso Robles City Library will host a magic show on Wednesday, July 5, at 2:30 p.m. in the conference room with magician Shawn McMasters, who has showcased his talents at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.

McMasters’ comedic timing coupled with his sleight-of-hand offers up a program of “fun-filled audience participation, astonishing magic, and a finale that must be seen to be believed.”

Free tickets will be available 30 minutes before the program begins.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

 

