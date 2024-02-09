Explore Paso Robles history through items for sale on eBay

Local museums express interest in artifacts

– Vintage items, such as patches and postcards, from over 100 years of Paso Robles history can be found on auction sites, such as eBay. There are currently over 500 Paso Robles postcards for sale on eBay, with over 15 patches and over 40 photos as well.

“I’ve been buying and selling on eBay since 1998,” said Shane Bagnall of Poor Man’s Tahiti Vintage, who had listed a Paso Robles Air Show Patch on eBay. “I moved to this area in 2004 from San Diego and started visiting Paso Robles annually starting in the mid-1990s for the West Coast Kustoms car show. I deal mostly in vintage jewelry, watches, coins, and unique collectibles. I have other vintage Paso Robles items including slides dating to the 1950s with family photos and images of the Pioneer Day Parade. I occasionally purchase local historical items of interest either for resale or my own collection.”

12th Annual Paso Robles Air Show Patch

This patch is from the 1985 event. Current air shows like the Warbirds Wings & Wheels are held at Estrella Warbirds Museum.

Paso Robles Inn Dinner Menu

This dinner menu from the Paso Robles Inn dates from the 1960s, which is about two decades after the historic fire that burned down a majority of the hotel. The inn was built in 1889 and has hosted guests such as President Theodore Roosevelt and Clark Gable.

15th Annual Great Western Bicycle Rally Paso Robles

The Great Western Bicycle Rally has taken place since 1965 and is held over Memorial Day weekend. This patch is from the 1979 event. Past routes had bikers ride through Paso Robles, Templeton, Creston, Cambria, and San Simeon for around 104 miles.

Paso Robles High School Building Postcard

This postcard of the Paso Robles High School dates back to the 1910s; the high school was built in 1892. The high school was torn down due to damage caused by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and rebuilt in 1924, where it is now the George H. Flamson Middle School. The school’s current location has been on Niblick Road since 1980.

Local organizations, such as the Pioneer Museum and the Paso Robles Historical Society, have exhibits, tours, and community events about the history of Paso Robles. Permanent exhibitions at the Paso Robles History Museum, which is run by the Historical Society, include Bearcat Alley, “Uncovering Buried Treasures”, and the legacy of Ignacy Jan Paderewski. The Pioneer Museum contains the real 1886 Geneseo schoolhouse on its grounds, as well as vintage cars, military memorabilia, and more.

“The [Pioneer Museum] would like to encourage donations of these types of items to the museum or at least checking to see if we have the item first,” said Bonnie Nelson, secretary of the Pioneer Museum board. Jan Cannon, the director of research at the Paso Robles Area Historical Society, adds that “we would love to have these items in our archives as they should be preserved.”

For more information on historical Paso Robles items for sale, visit eBay here.