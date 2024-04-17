Explore poetry writing at upcoming workshop

– The Paso Robles City Library will host a poetry writing workshop on April 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The workshop aims to help participants develop their poetry and creative writing skills in a low-pressure and supportive environment. Chris Blicha, a poetry enthusiast and staff member of the Paso Robles City Library, will facilitate the class.

Blicha holds a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s of library and information science degree from Rutgers. He aims to demystify poetry writing for beginners and provide a comfortable space for writers seeking feedback on their work.

Registration for the workshop is open now. All experience levels are welcome to attend.

Share To Social Media