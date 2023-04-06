Explore the elusive element of time at Veterans Pop-up Arts Cafe

– A message from The Veterans Pop-up Arts Cafe –

By Deprise Brescia

‘Time’ at the Veterans’ Pop-Up Arts Café Series, part 1 of 4

– The elusive element we all have is time, but we just don’t know how much of it is left. That is the problem. We gage our lives upon how much we have of many things: money, possessions, love, family, experiences… but time is the one element we cannot quite measure.

There is no monthly statement, letting you know how much you have left. We cannot make a withdrawal and save it under the mattress for when we really need or want it.

You can’t feel it in your pocket or purse, nor see it like the sands of an hourglass dripping away, and we cannot give it to another when they have run out of time.

Your most valuable asset might just be the one you cannot measure. For when you are out of time, it is done. Finito!

These amazing veterans have given their most valuable asset of time in service to our country. They gave their gift of time so we could be free. Now we ask you to give your time in honor of them. Come see and experience the healing power of art through the eyes of our veterans. We promise you will not be disappointed.

Come join the celebration

On April 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Deprise Brescia Art Gallery located at 829 10th Street in downtown Paso Robles, as we partner with VETART, The Veterans Art Project for the San Luis Obispo Counties Veterans’ Pop-Up Arts Café.This event is free to the public. We welcome you to come to meet the artists and experience the healing power of art.

VETART is collaborating with local communities across the state of California to produce the 2023 Pop-Up Arts Cafés. VETART and a series of local partners have introduced both professional artists and the mental health resources available to our veteran communities. Veterans who practice art are encouraged to speak about art-making as a means to wellness.

Event attendees will hear directly from the artists as they speak about the process of art making and the ways the arts have directly influenced their health, sense of community and belonging, restored a connection to having hope and purpose, and to find a means of expression as part of their healing journey.

Genres of art include sculpture, painting, jewelry, film, music, literature, poetry, spoken word, glass, metal, mixed media, and digital art. Resources for holistic mental health services will be shared.

VETART’s Pop-Up Arts Cafés are part of a statewide campaign, sponsored by and in collaboration with California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC) and local-level entities, with the overarching arts advocacy goal of generating awareness of the critical role the arts play in benefitting the mental wellness of veterans, family members, caregivers, community members, and active-duty personnel.

The Deprise Brescia Art Gallery will also be featuring two public art installations. The first is titled ‘Totems Of Truth, Peace and Wisdom’. Created to share positive visions of peace, truth, and wisdom through art. Free participation for veterans, their families, and caregivers. Contact the gallery for participation and sign-up.

The second public art installation is, ‘The Wall Of Love And Remembrance’. All are welcome to come and post images, names and sentiments for their loved ones who have served us all through the United States Armed Forces. Please only attach items that may be left with the project. It will be on display at the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery during the event. This is a unity project designed to bring us together through love and service. Contact the gallery for participation.

The results of the Pop-Up Cafés will be delivered to the Behavioral Health Services of the county where the event takes place as well as to boards of supervisors, state and federal representatives and senators, the governor, art boards, the press, and others including post-secondary educational entities, veteran service agencies, veteran service officers, and certifying officials.

The presenting artists, veterans, and practitioners in SLO county include the following seeds of inspiration: Alana Rodriguez, Charles Bolin, Chris Silva, Curtis Rankin, David Settino Scott, George Wilkins, James Davis, Jim Marx, John Somics, Ken Keith, Lynn Schmidt, Richard Milo Blomquist (posthumously), Rusty Smith, Renetta Howe, Stan Hawkins, Stan Furtado, Paul Worsham, Stephanie Page, Stephen Siesen, Stephen Meurer, Nick Irwin, Jerry Flanagan, and Bill Faye.

About California’s Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission

The commission works through partnerships to catalyze transformational changes across service systems so that everyone who needs mental health care has access to and receives effective and culturally competent care.

About The Veterans Art Project (VETART)

The Veterans Art Project (VETART) is a community-based arts organization serving veterans, active duty, spouses, dependents, their caregivers, and the community through process-driven, deep arts engagement, D.A.E.(c) and art therapy. D.A.E.(c) with art therapy options provides a process-intensive arts encounter proven to help veterans and active-duty personnel (some with post-traumatic stress, TBI, and MST) find their voice and work through the life-changing process of transitioning from military to civilian life. VETART offers free classes in the process-heavy art disciplines of ceramics, glass, woodworking, and bronze casting. VETART works tirelessly to connect military families and civilians through sharing artmaking in a safe, welcoming, relaxed, and fun environment.

About Deprise Brescia Art Gallery

The Deprise Brescia Art Gallery brought the ‘Wings Of Change’ butterfly sculpture garden located at the gallery along with ‘Veterans’ Voices I-IV and now the latest collection of healing art projects, Veterans’ Pop-Up Arts Café, ‘Totems Of Truth, Peace And Wisdom’ and the ‘Wall Of Love And Remembrance.’ We believe art is at the heart of wellness! We believe in creating art for uplifting people, places, and spaces. Please come and join the experience!