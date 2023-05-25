Explore the great outdoors with Oak Stone Outfitters

-A message from Oak Stone Outfitters-

– Spacious, comfortable lodging, exceptional hospitality, sprawling hills, and skilled hunting guides all combine to offer the experience of a lifetime. Explore the rural beauty of the California Central Coast with Oak Stone Outfitters’ customized natural retreats. Owner Chad Wiebe and lead guide Hunter Conley, along with their professional team, provide a vast range of experiences to hunters and those wanting to explore the great outdoors. The difference in their operation lies in the lodging and hospitality end of things.

Surrounded by grassy meadows and charming woodlands, the two spacious and comfortable lodges on the Oak Stone property are ideal for relaxing and recharging. Soak up the sun and enjoy coastal breezes in the middle of 80,000 acres of pristine California land.

“The Adobe is an original, 100-year-old historical home with original features and comfortable updates,” office manager Sarah Gaskill said. “It has the cutest farmhouse kitchen you’ll ever walk into, and the main dining room seats up to 18 people.”

The Casita lodge, with its more modern approach, still offers a down-home vibe. The buildings share a common patio area, and a nearly 100-year-old former oilfield office transformed into a full-service bar is situated close by.

“We offer high-end accommodations, yet we are very much about keeping the camp feel,” Gaskill said. “Part of the experience of being here on the Central Coast is enjoying the outdoors and the laid-back country life. Recently, we’ve had people book a stay with us just for the star-gazing opportunities.”

Enjoy full use of the community dining hall, well-stocked kitchen and amenities, outdoor gas grills, and wood-fire barbecues. Rick Conley, Hunter’s dad, is the camp cook. He sources most of the food and drink locally, including wild game harvested off the Oak Stone property. Meal packages are available, with the accommodations, food, and hospitality repeatedly receiving five-star reviews.

“We are unique to this area, as we offer all-inclusive experiences and comfort factors,” Gaskill said. “We are not going to put you in bunk beds and have you bring a Visitors Guide Template sleeping bag. We try to make each guest’s stay easier, and welcome them like family.”

Expert guides with exceptional skills

In addition to exceptional hospitality, the expert guides at Oak Stone Outfitters strive to deliver the experience of a lifetime.

“Sprawling hills of untouched land serve an ideal environment filled with ample game and the ability to learn as well as strengthen your craft,” Weibe shared. The entire team is of the mindset that anyone can learn to hunt safely and effectively when taught in a non-stressful environment. They cater to all levels and bring their own personal skill sets to the team.

For those still on the fence about learning how to hunt, Weibe offers the following reminder: “The reward that comes from learning how to provide for yourself in the simplest of ways outweighs the drawbacks or fears.”

With a well-rounded group of guides that bring their own personal skill sets to the team, it’s no wonder many of their guests return year after year.

Additional services and classes

As Conley points out, Oak Stone Outfitters is a one-stop shop. “We are the only outfitter operation where guests have an all-inclusive experience,” he said. “We butcher, we taxidermy, and we teach.”

Taxidermy services are available on-site, along with custom meat processing services. In addition, Oak Stone Outfitters offers Mexico hunting packages, corporate hunts, and long-range hunt training. New offerings and classes are in the works, including all-women retreats.

“At Oak Stone Outfitters, our goal is to provide you with a wholly memorable experience,” Weibe said. “Good for the week or for the weekend, we aim to operate in accordance to your preference.”

Oak Stone Outfitters is located at 71201 Sargents Road in Bradley, CA just outside of Paso Robles. For more information visit oakstoneoutfitters.com, call (805) 472-2200, and get the latest news on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

– Meagan Friberg