Explore the world with rubber ducks from the Paso Robles City Library

400 rubber ducks will be hidden throughout the library this Friday

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the community to participate in the celebration of National Rubber Duck Day on Friday, Jan. 12.

As part of the festivities, the library plans to hide 400 rubber ducks throughout its premises, encouraging participants to discover the ducks and take them on new adventures. Following the event, the library intends to track the rubber ducks’ journeys on a wall-sized map prominently displayed in the children’s area.

The initiative aims to engage the community and foster a sense of curiosity about the travels of these rubber ducks. Participants are encouraged to join in the fun on Jan. 12 at the Paso Robles City Library and witness the geographical reach of these whimsical floating companions.

