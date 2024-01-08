Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 9, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Explore the world with rubber ducks from the Paso Robles City Library
  • Follow Us!

Explore the world with rubber ducks from the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 6:25 am, January 8, 2024 by News Staff

Explore the world with rubber ducks from the Paso Robles City Library

400 rubber ducks will be hidden throughout the library this Friday

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the community to participate in the celebration of National Rubber Duck Day on Friday, Jan. 12.

As part of the festivities, the library plans to hide 400 rubber ducks throughout its premises, encouraging participants to discover the ducks and take them on new adventures. Following the event, the library intends to track the rubber ducks’ journeys on a wall-sized map prominently displayed in the children’s area.

The initiative aims to engage the community and foster a sense of curiosity about the travels of these rubber ducks. Participants are encouraged to join in the fun on Jan. 12 at the Paso Robles City Library and witness the geographical reach of these whimsical floating companions.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.