Explosion in Morro Bay mobile home park reportedly due to hash oil production

–On Monday at 8:18 p.m., the Morro Bay Fire Department was called to a mobile home park in the 400 block of Atascadero Road regarding a possible explosion. Fire arrived on the scene to no active fire however, they reportedly located items used to extract hash oil from marijuana.

Morro Bay Police Department Officers arrived on the scene and began an investigation into what had occurred. At 8:41 p.m., an adult male arrived in a private vehicle to the Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo with burns to his hands and face. MBPD responded and contacted the male and two additional subjects, a female and male who transported the burned male. The burned male was transported to a burn center at a Fresno area hospital. The San Luis Obispo County Narcotics Task Force responded to the scene to investigate the possible BHO activity. Witness statements confirmed an explosion occurred in the park. No additional injuries, homes or property were damaged as a result of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

