‘Expo at the Expo’ trade show returns Wednesday

Expo is the largest of its kind on the Central Coast

– The largest business-to-business trade show on the Central Coast is back for the first time since 2019. The San Luis Obispo Chamber’s 26th annual Expo at the Expo will be held this Wednesday, May 18, at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo from 4-7 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend and peruse the offerings of nearly 100 local exhibitors. Entry is free with a business card and the first 750 attendees will receive a custom swag bag!

This year’s theme is “Big Top Expo,” and participating businesses will debut circus-themed team costumes and booth designs to wow guests. Exhibiting businesses will offer food and drink samples, discounts and more to EXPO attendees.

“We are constantly working to strengthen our local economy, and Expo is a big part of that work,” said Jim Dantona, Chamber President and CEO. “Our mission is to connect the business community with ideas, inspiration and each other. The pandemic has made it challenging for businesses to make those connections, which is why we’re thrilled to bring Expo back along with the incredible opportunities it presents for our business

community.”

Exhibitors may still register at slochamber.org/expo. The current list of exhibitors can be found below:

● 3C-REN

● A.M. Sun Solar

● Alliance Environmental Group

● Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast

● Astound Business Solutions powered by Digital West

● Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa

● Bauer Dental Center

● BBSI

● Better Business Bureau of the Tri-Counties

● Biddle Ranch Vineyard

● Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast

● Brightview Landscape

● Buckley Springs Storage

● Buen Dia

● Cal-Safe Movers

● Camp Natoma

● Central Coast Community Energy

● Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

● Chamber of Commerce – San Luis Obispo

● Cintas Corporation

● CIO Solutions

● Coast Nissan

● Coastal Communities Physician Network

● Coastal Peaks Coffee

● Costco

● Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

● Cuesta College

● Eckerd Connects aka American Jobs Center of California

● Educational Employees Credit Union

● Epic Entertainment

● Ernest Packaging Solutions

● Estate 360® Estate Sales & Downsizing

● eXp Realty

● Farm Supply Company

● Fred & Betty’s Thrift Store

● Glenn Burdette

● Goodly

● Hospice of San Luis Obispo County

● Hotel Cerro

● Hotel San Luis Obispo

● In Defense

● ITECH Solutions

● Kindred at Home

● Left Coast T-Shirt Company

● Lumina Alliance

● Luttrell Staffing Group

● Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates

● MCSC Women’s Business Center

● Mechanics Bank – Broad Street

● Megan’s Organic Market

● Murphy Bank

● New Life K9s

● New Times

● Pacific Coast Mortgage Group, Inc.

● Pacifica Hotels

● Paso Robles Safe & Lock

● Photon Brothers

● Promotional Concepts

● Omni Design Group

● Ragtag Wine Co.

● Rib Line SLO

● Saints Barrel Wine Bar

● San Luis Obispo Blues Baseball

● San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens

● San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation

● San Luis Public Warehouse

● SESLOC Federal Credit Union

● Skippers Brew Coffee House – SLO

● SLO Council of Governments/SLO Regional Rideshare

● SLO Food Bank

● SLO Food Co-op

● SLO Noor Foundation

● SLO Piercing

● SLO Provisions

● SLOCBA Lawyer Referral & Information Service

● SpotOn

● St. Andrew The Apostle Greek Orthodox Church

● Starphyre Digital Security Advantage, LLC.

● Sticky USA

● The Carrisa by SLO Brew

● The Crushed Grape

● The Gala Pride & Diversity Center

● The Sign Place

● The Switch SLO

● The Tribune & SanLuisObispo.com

● The Villages of SLO

● T-Mobile US

● Tracy J. Chitwood Mobile Notary & Loan Docs Signing Agent

● Truly Gifted

● Ultrex Business Products

● Williams Homes, Inc.

Advertisement

Related