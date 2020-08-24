Extensive art collection estate of Cambrian local, Phil Christie to be auctioned off

–The extensive art collection estate of Cambrian local, Phil Christie, is to be auctioned off starting Aug. 24 until Sept. 10.

Phil Christie grew up surrounded by art. His father, Nelson Christie, -who has a few pieces of his own in this sale- painted in watercolors and specialized in bold interior design. Her brother, Howard Richmond, whose work is also featured in this auction, was a set designer and art director for several major motion picture studios in the 1940s and 50s. This estate features over 50 original Hollywood movie story-boards from Magic Town featuring Jimmy Stewart, Ball of Fire starring Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyck, Ram Rod starring Veronica Lake.

Christie attended architecture school at U.C. Berkeley, eventually graduating from Cal State with an art degree. His talent took many forms. From pen and ink sketches, woodcuts and block prints, to wood carving, sculpture and pottery, Christie enjoyed creating for his own sake. He designed his dream house in Cambria to include a ceramics studio, where he turned out a decade’s worth of bowls, plates, and whimsical animal sculptures.

Although his talent is apparent to anyone with an eye for art, Christie, a perfectionist, never attempted to market his work. Instead, he turned his hand to combining the beautiful with the practical, producing his unique style of dishes, tables, lamps, chests, planters, and bathroom mosaics for the use of his family.

Christie’s art collection is vast and spans the globe of accomplished artists and he also loved the former Cambria artists. This sale features local artists such as Art Van Rhyn and Judy Lyons along with California impressionist Libby Tolley and Howard Carr. One of the standouts of this California collection is a 1956 free-standing 86” tall signed block print by Don LaViere Turner. In the international section a Tree-of-Life Sculpture circa 1950-60s by Oscar Soteno is in pristine condition. The Soteno family of Metepec is one of the main families of ceramic artisans specializing in sculptures called Trees of Life which have made the town, found in the State of Mexico, one of Mexico’s main ceramic centers.

To view and bid on the collection go to https://slocalestateauctions.com/auctions/httpsslocalestateauctionscomauctionscambria~46/#6340

