Fair takes steps to prevent spread of Vesicular Stomatitis

Cases of Vesicular Stomatitis have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

– Vesicular Stomatitis has been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County and the California Mid-State Fair is taking steps to prevent the disease from entering the Paso Robles Event Center.

Staff is requiring all horses to be checked prior to entering the fairgrounds and participating in the upcoming horse show events. All horses will be required to pass a health check prior to entry. Also, a veterinarian-issued health certificate received within 48 hours prior to arrival at the fairgrounds will be accepted at the gate and will allow entry onto the fairgrounds. If no prior health certificate is presented, a vet will be available to check prior to entry.

Any horses with oral lesions, sores, or abrasions will be turned away and not permitted entry.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30.

