SLO County warns of fake press release circulating on social media

–A fake press release is circulating on social media making false claims about what the County of San Luis Obispo is doing in response to COVID-19 and enforcement of state stay-at-home orders, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

The fake press release says the county will be increasing enforcement action of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and additional enforcement by the California Highway Patrol. The fake press release says it is “vital” that the community report business of individuals in violation of the safety measures.

The health department shared the image of the fake press release on social media, and encourage the public to see real news releases and information at www.slocounty.ca.gov/covidnews and ReadySLO.org.

