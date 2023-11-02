Fall craft classes for kids offered through community services department

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department and Amanda Edick of Central Coast Craft Parties are hosting a series of Fall Craft Party Classes for kids. These classes provide an opportunity for children to engage in creative crafting activities.

Next week, on Monday, Nov. 6, there will be two sessions. In the morning, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 will create “Matchbox Monsters.” In the afternoon, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., children ages 5-8 will make their own dream catchers.

Class includes craft, play and activity time. The cost of the class is $20 for registration (includes supplies), with a $3 sibling discount offered.

Additional upcoming craft party classes:

On Nov. 13, children between the ages of 3 and 5 can participate in a class to learn embroidery.

On Nov. 27, kids aged 3-5 have the opportunity to create clay ornaments.

On Dec. 4, children aged 3-5 can join a class to craft their own snow globes.

On Dec. 11, kids aged 3-5 can create photo holders in a craft class.

On Dec. 11, kids aged 5-8 can participate in a class to craft beeswax candles.

Classes are held at Paso Robles Centennial Park in the Acorn Meeting Room. Click here for more information.

