Fall Family Festival supports Templeton playground renovations 

Posted: 6:28 am, September 27, 2023 by News Staff

Event free to attend, barbecue, beer and wine available for purchase

– The Fall Family Festival is scheduled to take place at Templeton Park, located at 550 Crocker Street in Templeton, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., presented by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. The event offers free admission to attendees.

Pre-registration is available for $20 barbecued tickets. A beer and wine garden will be on-site for attendees to purchase alcoholic beverages. Live music, a bounce house, obstacle course, and face painting will provide entertainment.

The festival’s proceeds will support renovations for the Templeton playground. Click here to purchase barbecue tickets.

