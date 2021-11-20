Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 20, 2021
Fall Festival kicks off in Atascadero 

Posted: 7:25 am, November 20, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

Vertigo, Ferris Wheel and Rotunda, looking up

Festival runs until Sunday, admission is free

– The Atascadero Fall Festival opened Friday afternoon for a three-day run at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

The festival includes 25 live bands playing on two stages. They Reggae legend Pato Banton Saturday night from 8-10 pm and many local bands.Fall Festival Craft Beer

The event is free to enter, but there are numerous food and beverage trucks selling burgers, Mexican food and craft beer from Firestone Walker, Santa Maria Brewing Company and Topa Topa Brewing.

The Atascadero Fall Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission is free.

