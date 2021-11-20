Fall Festival kicks off in Atascadero

Festival runs until Sunday, admission is free

– The Atascadero Fall Festival opened Friday afternoon for a three-day run at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

The festival includes 25 live bands playing on two stages. They Reggae legend Pato Banton Saturday night from 8-10 pm and many local bands.

The event is free to enter, but there are numerous food and beverage trucks selling burgers, Mexican food and craft beer from Firestone Walker, Santa Maria Brewing Company and Topa Topa Brewing.

The Atascadero Fall Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission is free.

