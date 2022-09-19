Fall recreation classes now open for registration

Registration can be done online or at centennial park

– The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is now open for registration and includes a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors. All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the activities, classes & sports tab.

This fall, Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) will be open for classes on Saturdays with new offerings for children through a partnership with the West Coast Creative Academy. Owner Kristin Scott will provide a slate of nine unique classes at Centennial Park several days a week from September through December.

Designed to nurture the creative spark in your child, these classes include age-appropriate dance offerings that provide students with a sample of popular dance genres including jazz, hip hop, ballet, and tap (for ages 3-11). During musical theatre class, young performers (ages 5-14) will sing, dance, and act in an upbeat and joyful environment while preparing for a December performance.

Students in the mini musician class (ages 5-8) will learn to read music and understand pitch, rhythm, and tone through interactive games and play. Music and movement classes help children to develop a musical ear while exploring music and instruments through movement and song (for ages 1.5 to 5). Finally, exploring song, dance, theatre, and art from a different country each week is the focus of the art around the world class series (ages 5-14). Each of these classes is presented in a 12-week session offered at $180 (sibling discounts and scholarships are available). Days and times vary by class. To learn more, visit prcity.com/recreationonline and search West Coast Creative Academy.

A new after-school enrichment program called the Doodle While You Noodle Homework Club has also been added to the Centennial Park schedule this fall. This program is designed for kindergarten through 5th-grade students to support their classroom learning. Students will engage in homework with assistance and accountability from Linda Zalamea (AKA Ms. Z), an educator experienced in teaching and tutoring. Doodling, drawing, and coloring breaks will be sprinkled throughout the afternoon to provide a creative break.

The “Doodle While You Noodle Homework Club” happens on Mondays, Sept. 12-Nov. 7 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Centennial Park Acorn Room. Registration for this eight-week program is $125 per child (scholarships are available).

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the centennial park afterschool drop-in basketball program will resume in the centennial gym. The gym will be open after school until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for this free non-custodial activity. Basketballs are provided for players to use.

These are just a few of the highlights of the many activities planned for the fall recreation season. In addition to these new offerings, many favorites will return to the schedule including fall-themed acrylic painting classes, karate, YaYa Yoga, Art Park, Youth Evolution basketball and soccer, Krav Maga self-defense, Zumba, total body workout aerobics, gentle yoga, 50+ yoga, ballroom dancing, intermediate crochet, and photography.

For more information about classes or registration and scholarship questions, contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at recservices@prcity.com or (805) 237-3988. Class registration can be accomplished online or in person at the centennial park registration desk Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

