Fall updates from Bianchi Winery 

– Bianchi Winery presents “After Hours with James Rivers,” on Sept 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. It is going to be another beautiful evening at Bianchi Winery & Tasting Room in Paso Robles! This time we will be relaxing with a glass of wine and James Rivers while watching the most gorgeous sunset! This is a free event, but seats are limited, so reservations are recommended!

For reservations and upcoming events in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach, please check https://www.bianchiwine.com/paso-robles-winery-events/ or email pasotasting@bianchiwine.com.



Harvest update

2022 Vintage got off to a quick start due to a September heat wave which was one of the West’s most severe on record! Low yields and drought presented challenges to the winemaking process that was reminiscent of the 2017 vintage. Ongoing labor and supply chain shortages have been also a constant struggle to overcome for this year’s vintage.

The good news is that 2022 is set to produce high-quality concentrated fruit as a result of the low yields and drought. Luckily smoke from wildfire was not an issue this harvest. High sugars and acid will make this vintage stand out with intensity, deep color, and bold flavors. All in all, we can’t wait to start sharing all the labor from this challenging year with everyone. Here is to 2022! Cheers!

