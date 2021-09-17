Falling tree limbs snap utility lines, knock out power

Crews came to remove branches on Thursday

– Arborists cut limbs off an old oak tree Thursday near the intersection of Spring Street and 18th Street in Paso Robles. On Wednesday, the trunk of the oak tree had gradually split about ten feet off the ground. Around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, falling limbs from the tree snapped PG&E utility lines and knocked-out power to several homes and businesses. First responders spotted the widening split in the trunk of the tree.

Several homes on the alley between 18th and 17th were evacuated. DK’s Doughnuts, Nology Computers and several other businesses off Spring Street and 18th lost power from about 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and evening. Fortunately, the doughnut shop begins baking fresh doughnuts every evening around 10 p.m., when power was restored.

No one was hurt by the falling tree limbs.

