Family fun day event combines with annual trading day

PASOSafe joins together with main street association to present a day of fun and learning

– Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association and PASOSafe have organized a family fun day of vintage market, activities, and active safety learning experiences to be held in Downtown City Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presented by the main street association, the popular annual Trading Day Vintage Market brings together collectors, dealers, and crafters, for the North County’s vintage market. The event includes vintage, craft, and new items, plus a kids’ flea market. Proceeds support the main street association, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

Vendor spaces are available for the trading day at $65 for an approximately 15’x15′ area. Kids’ flea/trading market spaces are $5 for grades 3rd to 8th. Residents, dealers, and organizations are invited to participate. For vendor application, sponsorship, and event details, visit: pasoroblesdowntown.org or contact Executive Director Norma Moye at (805) 238-4103.

