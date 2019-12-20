Paso Robles News|Friday, December 20, 2019
Family Game Day happening at the library Jan. 6 

Posted: 4:27 am, December 20, 2019 by News Staff
The Paso Robles Library/City Council Chambers.

–On Monday, Jan. 6 from, 4-5 p.m., families are invited to spend time together playing board games in the Library Conference Room.

“It is so easy for family time to get pushed aside,” said Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “With work, school, and extracurricular activities dominating our schedules, it can be hard to make time for the family to relax and have fun together. If you are looking for a fun way to spend more time together, we can help! We will provide the games and snacks; all you need to do is bring the family and have a fun afternoon enjoying each other.”

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

