Family of Atascadero man who fell to his death from SLO parking structure to host vigil

–On Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, the community will be gathering at the corner of the Marsh Street Parking Garage in San Luis Obispo at 11:30 a.m., community members will stand in vigil in honor of the anniversary of Atascadero man Tommy Jodry death, who fell to his death from the parking structure on Sept. 19 of 2019.

They will be “holding signs calling for justice and positively interacting with people on the street” to “share Tommy, his life, his untimely death, and what has and has not transpired since his passing.” according to the group.

Because of social distancing, this will be a touch-free interaction with the public. There will be several poster boards with a QR code that people on the street can scan. It will pull up a page with links to Tommy’s website, social media presence, and the multiple pieces of media coverage Tommy’s case has received. They will also have links up for where the public can reach out to officials to make comment.

Rather than have a large group of people, they are doing a “micro demonstration” where we ask that people sign up for a “shift” to stand up in socially distant spacing on the sidewalk.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate in this event. Sign up at the form below to join. They will then contact you to confirm your spot and provide further details: https://forms.gle/aLPqEVYgGN8che7a9

For more on Tommy Jodry’s life and legacy, visit www.JusticeForThomas.com

Donate to the Tommy Jodry reward fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-4-tommy-jodry

