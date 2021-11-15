Famous artists and writers from Paso Robles

Notable Roblans: Artists and writers edition

–Paso Robles is no stranger to fame. The Paso Robles Daily News is exploring some of the most ‘Notable Roblans’ throughout history. In this edition, we will look at the artists and writers who have called Paso Robles home or made an impact on Paso Robles.

Frank Armitage – muralist, painter, Walt Disney Imagineer

Frank Armitage was a muralist, painter, and former Walt Disney Imagineer. He is known for painting the backgrounds of several Disney movies, including Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, Mary Poppins, and The Jungle Book. Armitage became an Imagineer in 1977 and began helping to design the Disney theme parks. His work of anatomical figures helped create the Wonders of Life Pavilion in Epcot. He also painted 5,500 square feet of murals for the Safari Fare Restaurant in Walt Disney World. Originally from Melbourne Australia, Armitage re-located to Paso Robles later in life and died in Paso Robles on Jan. 4, 2016.

L Ron Hubbard – author and founder of Scientology

L. Ron Hubbard was an American author of science fiction and fantasy stories who founded the Church of Scientology. Originally from Nebraska, he died at his Creston ranch in 2009. In 1950, Hubbard authored Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health and established a series of organizations to promote Dianetics. In 1952, Hubbard lost the rights to Dianetics in bankruptcy proceedings, and he subsequently founded Scientology.

Dale Evers – sculptor

Dale Evers is a well-known Paso Robles sculptor who specialized in “centerpiece art.” Evers’ unique style blends the world of fine art and functional design. The artist says he spends much of his inspiration time with a camera, above water and below, gathering data that triggers ideas that manifest themselves into glass, bronze and steel “objects de’ arte.”

Deprise Brescia – actress and artist

Deprise Brescia is an actress and assistant director, known for She Spies (2002), House of Lies (2012) and Let It Bleed (2016), and also a painter. Originally from La Jolla, Brescia now lives in Paso Robles and owns and operates her own art studio downtown, featuring her own work and the work of many other local artists.

Anne Landon – painter

Anne Laddon has been a professional artist for over 40 years. Her current work features oils and pastels with “bright color, bold design and strong composition.” She often works en plein air, enlarging and refining these works in her Paso Robles “bunkhouse” studio or at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, which she founded. According to Studios on the Park website, Landon based her vision for Studios on the Park on her experience in the 1970s with the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Washington, D.C. Led by visionary Marian Van Landingham. She and other founding artists joined together to renovate an abandoned torpedo factory into working studio spaces for artists. In 1974, the center opened to the public and is still thriving today.

This list compiles famous artists and writers who are from Paso Robles or have lived here. Stay tuned for future installments of the ‘Notable Roblans’ series – to read about the most famous people from Paso Robles – for filmmakers, directors, writers, artists as well as sports heroes, local legends, and more. If you would like to suggest a Notable Roblan for our list, email skye@accesspublishing.com.

