Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 13, 2021
Farm Bureau: Support local flower growers this Valentine's Day
Farm Bureau: Support local flower growers this Valentine’s Day 

Posted: 7:00 am, February 13, 2021 by News Staff
buy local flowers

Cal Poly student employees at the Poly Plant Shop have been hard at work creating arrangements for this Valentine’s Day weekend. 

–Perhaps no agriculture sector took a hit during the pandemic as much as the cut flower industry, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau says. “Check out this interesting read from AgAlert this week explaining the nuances of the global flower trade and what factors contribute to a profitable Valentine’s Day holiday for Central Coast growers,” the bureau’s news release says.

Did you know cut flowers are San Luis Obispo County’s 8th highest valued agriculture commodity? In 2019, SLO County growers sold nearly $27 million of flowers. The number of flowers grown in the county declined from 2018 to 2019, falling from 64 acres and 6.3 million square feet of greenhouse production to 48 acres and 6.1 million square feet.

Local flower shops

Country Florist
1191 Creston Rd Suite 114, Paso Robles
(805) 239-3032

The Floral Parlor
1321 Spring St. #101, Paso Robles
(805) 286-4512

The Flower Lady
1728 Spring St., Paso Robles
(805) 238-2848

Adelaide Floral
300 S Main St., Templeton
(805) 434-2997

Flowers by Kim
2555 Adobe Rd, Paso Robles
(805) 674-5243



Comments

