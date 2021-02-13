Farm Bureau: Support local flower growers this Valentine’s Day

–Perhaps no agriculture sector took a hit during the pandemic as much as the cut flower industry, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau says. “Check out this interesting read from AgAlert this week explaining the nuances of the global flower trade and what factors contribute to a profitable Valentine’s Day holiday for Central Coast growers,” the bureau’s news release says.

Did you know cut flowers are San Luis Obispo County’s 8th highest valued agriculture commodity? In 2019, SLO County growers sold nearly $27 million of flowers. The number of flowers grown in the county declined from 2018 to 2019, falling from 64 acres and 6.3 million square feet of greenhouse production to 48 acres and 6.1 million square feet.

Local flower shops

Country Florist

1191 Creston Rd Suite 114, Paso Robles

(805) 239-3032

The Floral Parlor

1321 Spring St. #101, Paso Robles

(805) 286-4512

The Flower Lady

1728 Spring St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-2848

Adelaide Floral

300 S Main St., Templeton

(805) 434-2997

Flowers by Kim

2555 Adobe Rd, Paso Robles

(805) 674-5243

