‘Farming for Life’ project helps deliver fresh produce to type 2 diabetes patients 

–The Farming for Life project is exploring the “food as medicine” concept and is using their recent USDA grant to collaborate with farm-to-table based programs, such as the Talley Farms Box. Recent research indicates that medical prescriptions for fresh vegetables are associated with improvements in quality of life, especially those with or at risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a recent study published by the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara.

“Our hope is to scale the Farming for Life program across California,” said David Kerr, M.D. “We have completed a pilot project and are now in the process of enrolling at least 400 participants.”

Collaborators such as the Talley Farms Box program are enthusiastic about extending their CSA program to help those with or at risk for Type 2 Diabetes. “When people have local, fresh produce at home that has flavor, they’re naturally going to eat it,” said Talley Farms Box Program Manager, Andrea Chavez. “And that’s what the Talley Farms Box is all about. We want more people to eat more fruits and vegetables and it all starts with good habits!”

Program participants are provided with medical prescriptions of vegetables to programs such as the Talley Farms Box to prevent diabetes and positively impact those already living with the condition. All Talley Farms produce is hand-packed and delivered to subscribers within 72 hours, which is a key component in the Farming for Life program. “For adults with or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the consumption of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes is encouraged,” reads the study.

The Farming for Life program is for individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. If you aren’t sure whether you are at high risk for type 2 diabetes, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute encourages you to take this online test and to visit sansum.org for more information.

