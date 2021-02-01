Fast EV chargers now available along highways in Central California

–Electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have more fast-charging options along state highways in Central California — including at the popular Tejon Pass Rest Area near the Los Angeles/Kern County line — with the installation of 22 new EV fast chargers at nine locations by the California Department of Transportation. The Level 3 DC fast chargers provide an approximate 80 percent charge in 30 minutes to EVs with fast-charging capability. The chargers have universal connectors and are able to serve all EVs on the market, including Teslas with an adapter. Charging is free with no time limit.

“Fast chargers are essential to continue growing EV adoption in California and meeting our state’s goals for combating climate change. Expanding the availability of convenient fast-charging stations along state highways is significant for the future of California transportation,” says Toks Omishakin, Caltrans director.

According to the California Air Resources Board, 70 percent of California transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions come from light-duty vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks.

Related stories:

Tesla opens new Supercharger in Paso Robles

EV charging stations now available at Central Coast rest stops

The Tejon Pass Rest Area is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 40 miles south of Bakersfield and is a popular stopping point for drivers traveling along I-5. The four new fast chargers are located on the southbound side of the interstate. Motorists traveling north on I-5 can exit at the Lebec off-ramp to Lebec Road, which loops over the highway, to access the fast chargers, including one that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New EV fast charger locations

Tejon Pass Rest Area Interstate 5

Junction Route 58/Route 184 in Bakersfield

Caltrans Maintenance Station on Route 41 and next to I-5 in Kettleman City

Caltrans Maintenance Station, 805 S. Lexington St., next to Route 99 in Delano

C.H. Warlow Rest Area NB/SB Route 99 in Kingsburg

Philip S. Raine Rest Area at SB Route 99 near Tulare

Philip S. Raine Rest Area at NB Route 99 near Tulare

Caltrans District 6 Office, 1283 N. West Ave., next to Route 99 in Fresno

Caltrans Maintenance Station, 125 W. Almond Ave., next to Route 99 in Madera

The $4.5 million project is funded by Caltrans and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in Fresno. The prime contractor is Cal Valley Construction of Fresno. BTCPower (Broadband TelCom Power, Inc.) of Santa Ana provided and installed the DC EV Fast Chargers with assistance from electrical subcontractor CSI (Civil Substations, Inc.) of Clovis. Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison are the electrical service providers.

In addition to the new chargers in the Central Valley, Caltrans has six Level 3 DC fast chargers in San Diego County, two in Monterey County and one in San Luis Obispo County, and two Level 2 charging stations in Napa County and three in Contra Costa County – all available to the public.

Share this post!

email

Related