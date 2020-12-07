Fatal accident reported in Oak Shores 

Paso Robles News|Monday, December 7, 2020
Posted: 2:08 pm, December 7, 2020 by News Staff


–On Saturday afternoon at about 2:12 p.m., 78-year-old Leona Young was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade westbound in the driveway of 2621 Captain’s Walk in Oak Shores (private property) at approximately 15 miles per hour while unrestrained. For unknown reasons she allowed her vehicle to drift to the left (south) and the vehicle subsequently rolled down a steep embankment. Young was ejected onto the concrete driveway of 2625 Captain’s Walk where she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle continued rolling down a second embankment coming to rest in the driveway of 2627 Captain’s Walk.

There were no indications of drug use, alcohol use, or distracted driving via cell phone usage.

No further information is available.

