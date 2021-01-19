CHP reports fatal accident in San Luis Obispo



–An 83-year-old San Luis Obispo man died in a car accident Friday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

83-year-old Federico Porter was driving a 2020 Toyota Tercel in an unknown lane of Highway 1 Southbound, north of Stenner Creek Road at an unknown speed. 57-year-old San Luis Obispo man Craig Curry was driving a Ford F-250 in the outside lane at a stated speed of 65 mph.

For unknown reasons, Porter veered to the right off the roadway and impacted a large tree. This collision pushed the Toyota back out onto the roadway, where it was disabled and facing in a westerly direction blocking the outer lane. Curry was traveling moments behind and struck the vehicle on the passenger side. This collision pushed the Toyota to the right down into a drainage ditch west of Highway 1. Curry was able to drive his vehicle to the right shoulder. Porter was pronounced deceased at the scene and Curry was uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the San Luis Obispo CHP. Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision can call (805) 594-8700.

