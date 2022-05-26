Fatal accident reported on Cuesta Grade

Fatal victim was 31-years old and from Coalinga

– California Highway Patrol released information about a fatal accident that occurred on the Cuesta Grade this morning.

In the early morning hours, a driver was traveling in a 2012 Chevrolet Northbound on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade near TV Tower Road at an unknown speed. For an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then continued over the side of the highway and down the hillside as it began to overturn. Eventually, the vehicle came to rest on its roof. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and reportedly located the driver deceased within his vehicle.

The driver was 31-years-old and from Coalinga Calif. The identity of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is available at this time.

