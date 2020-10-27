Fatal accident reported on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

–One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle accident on Southbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles that occurred Monday evening, according to reports.

The crash reportedly happened when a driver tried to change lanes and rear-ended another vehicle, leading to a stack of four vehicles in total, according to KSBY.

The first driver hit sustained fatal injuries as a result of the direct impact. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., just south of the Spring Street on-ramp. CHP closed Highway 101 Southbound and set up a detour using Spring and Vine Streets.

Read the KSBY story here.

SB 101 closed for an accident. Take 4th St exit to South Vine St to continue SB pic.twitter.com/zokii1bmSh — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) October 27, 2020

