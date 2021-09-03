Fatal accident reported on Highway 101 in South County

Semi truck’s tire blew out causing driver to lose control

–On Wednesday at approximately 4:10 p.m., David Edmunson, a 62-year-old Arroyo Grande Man, was driving a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck northbound US-10I south of Willow Road in the outer lane. Edmunson was towing a Lowboy trailer that was loaded with an excavator. Pyong Yun Song, a 60-year-old female from Nipomo, was driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and was stopped on the Willow Road off-ramp from northbound US-10I. Eliodora Cardenas, a 53-year-old woman from Glendale, was driving a 2016 Mazda 6 and was stopped on the Willow Road off-ramp directly in front of the Cadillac Escalade.

Edmunson’s right front tire blew out and he lost control of the Peterbilt semi-truck. Edmunson traveled off the east road edge of US-101 and struck a metal guard rail. The excavator then came off the Lowboy trailer and fell down onto the Willow Road offiramp where it landed on top of the Cadillac Escalade, causing fatal injuries to the driver Song. The Mazda 6 was also struck by debris from the excavator, but the driver was not injured.

If there are any witnesses to this collision, please contact Officer Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP office, (805) 594-8700. The decedent’s next of kin has been notified.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related